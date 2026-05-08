HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for Evotec Earnings

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Evotec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec's current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Evotec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evotec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.00.

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Evotec Price Performance

NASDAQ EVO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evotec by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 554,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 422,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Evotec by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company's stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evotec by 7.6% in the third quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,198,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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