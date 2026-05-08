HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for uniQure Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure's current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on uniQure from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on QURE

uniQure Price Performance

QURE opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. uniQure has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in uniQure by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,556 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in uniQure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 738,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in uniQure by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in uniQure by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $116,073,000 after purchasing an additional 383,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 3,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $30,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,254,655.98. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,823.86. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,396 shares of company stock valued at $722,734. Insiders own 4.79% of the company's stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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