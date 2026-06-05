HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HIVE Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies' Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 49.21%.The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,444,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,934,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its Buy rating and $7.00 price target on HIVE, implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its rating and on HIVE, implying meaningful upside from current levels and reinforcing bullish long-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several of its FY2027 and quarterly earnings estimates for HIVE, including improvements to Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027 forecasts, signaling slightly better profitability expectations.

Northland Securities raised several of its FY2027 and quarterly earnings estimates for HIVE, including improvements to Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4 2027 forecasts, signaling slightly better profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting HIVE’s 158% revenue growth in FY2026 and its AI infrastructure growth story may be helping investors look beyond near-term losses toward future expansion.

Recent coverage highlighting HIVE’s and its AI infrastructure growth story may be helping investors look beyond near-term losses toward future expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options trading in HIVE suggests elevated investor interest and speculation, but it does not clearly point to a directional catalyst on its own.

Unusually large options trading in HIVE suggests elevated investor interest and speculation, but it does not clearly point to a directional catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed near-term earnings estimates, including HC Wainwright cutting Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY2027 EPS forecasts, which underscores ongoing expectations for losses.

Some analysts trimmed near-term earnings estimates, including HC Wainwright cutting Q1, Q2, Q3, and FY2027 EPS forecasts, which underscores ongoing expectations for losses. Negative Sentiment: Despite revenue growth, investors remain focused on HIVE’s continued net losses and the risk that its Bitcoin-mining business faces pressure, which could temper enthusiasm after the stock’s recent rally.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

Further Reading

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