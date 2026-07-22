HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for MLTX Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) - HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07).

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MLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.04. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Insider Activity

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 68,289 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,367,145.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,774,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,553,357.86. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 50,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,824,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,881,025.93. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,138. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 25,998 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company's stock.

More MoonLake Immunotherapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting MoonLake Immunotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and maintained a $45 price target, signaling continued bullish outlook from the analyst firm.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and maintained a $45 price target, signaling continued bullish outlook from the analyst firm. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its EPS forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and select 2026 quarters, indicating improving earnings expectations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics NASDAQ: MLTX

The firm lifted its EPS forecasts for several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and select 2026 quarters, indicating improving earnings expectations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. Neutral Sentiment: The updates were mostly forecast revisions rather than new clinical or regulatory news, so the stock’s move appears tied to analyst sentiment and valuation outlook rather than a fundamental business event.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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