HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for SLGL Earnings

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.81). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($9.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $1.55. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLGL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGL

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of -263.93 and a beta of 1.12. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $97.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 1,937 shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $129,527.19. Following the transaction, the insider owned 488,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,661,782.19. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,678 shares of company stock worth $393,758. Insiders own 66.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 453,739 shares of the company's stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 248,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company's stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SLGL is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company's product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sol-Gel Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sol-Gel Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Sol-Gel Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here