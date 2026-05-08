HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for ALNY Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) - HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $12.61 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $16.11 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $471.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $295.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $245.96 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total value of $677,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,058,797.44. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,867.84. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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