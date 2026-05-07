HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for CRSP Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.82.

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CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,856.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $152,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $634,281.18. The trade was a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 3,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $166,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 91,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,403,242.40. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,828 shares of company stock worth $2,578,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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