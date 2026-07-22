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HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Monopar Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its price target on Monopar Therapeutics to $125 from $105 and kept a buy rating, implying about 9.7% upside from the previous close.
  • The stock traded up modestly to $113.95, near its 52-week high of $116.64, while the company’s market cap stood at about $763 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but mostly positive overall, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.42; the company also recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock's previous close.

MNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 130,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,874. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $673,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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