HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Price

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock's previous close.

MNPR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.42.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $113.95. The company had a trading volume of 130,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,874. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $116.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.41. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company's stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $673,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Further Reading

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