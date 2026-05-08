HC Wainwright Lowers enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Price Target to $6.00

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price suggests a potential upside of 248.84% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of enGene from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $2.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of enGene from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of enGene from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.55.

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enGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.02. enGene has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that enGene will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in enGene during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in enGene by 383.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in enGene during the third quarter worth about $15,479,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in enGene by 153.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company's stock.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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