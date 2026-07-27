HC Wainwright Predicts argenex's Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for argenex in a research report issued on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $6.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.48. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $940.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenex's current full-year earnings is $26.95 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenex's Q1 2027 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.86 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenex from $1,170.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of argenex from $1,135.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Glj Research raised shares of argenex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of argenex from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,016.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,050.50.

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argenex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $918.22 on Monday. argenex has a 52-week low of $587.37 and a 52-week high of $953.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $868.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $815.22.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $7.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 32.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenex in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in argenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in argenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company's stock.

Key argenex News

Here are the key news stories impacting argenex this week:

Positive Sentiment: argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Q2 earnings report and conference call

argenex reported Q2 EPS of $7.32, topping estimates, on revenue of $1.54 billion versus expectations of $1.45 billion, highlighting strong operating momentum and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Reuters article on Vyvgart sales

Reuters reported that global sales of Vyvgart jumped in the second quarter, a key driver for argenex’s growth and a major reason the stock has been gaining investor attention. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects.

Oppenheimer, RBC, and Guggenheim all raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings, signaling increased Street confidence in argenex’s growth trajectory and pipeline prospects. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Seeking Alpha rating upgrade article

A Seeking Alpha note highlighted surging profitability, robust cash generation, and operational leverage, while pointing to pipeline catalysts such as empasiprubart as additional upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported, which provides little actionable signal for investors because the figures appear unchanged and unusually low. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP trimmed its price target slightly from $944 to $932, though it still kept a positive rating, making this more of a minor caution than a bearish call.

argenex Company Profile

argenx NASDAQ: ARGX is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx's research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company's lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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