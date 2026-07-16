HC Wainwright Predicts Evotec's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVO)

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Evotec in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec's current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVO. TD Cowen lowered Evotec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evotec from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Evotec from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

Shares of EVO stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Evotec has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Evotec had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evotec

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVO. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 283,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 242,973 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evotec by 12.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 627,260 shares of the company's stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Evotec by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

Evotec SE NASDAQ: EVO is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec's service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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