HC Wainwright Predicts Weaker Earnings for BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma's current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

BBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $89.00 target price on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.38.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.71 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2521.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $1,016,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at $25,149,631.20. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $37,898.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 123,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,352.95. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,084 shares of company stock worth $16,634,419. Insiders own 18.20% of the company's stock.

BridgeBio Pharma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BridgeBio Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BridgeBio Pharma wasn't on the list.

While BridgeBio Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here