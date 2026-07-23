HC Wainwright Reaffirms "Neutral" Rating for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMMT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised Summit Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.97.

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Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -1.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 3,810,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 573,883,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,529,356,492.48. The trade was a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 3,810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,987,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 573,883,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,529,356,492.48. This represents a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,870,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,616,900. 83.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 36,391,063 shares of the company's stock worth $636,480,000 after buying an additional 2,668,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,205,272 shares of the company's stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 667,742 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 1,421,155 shares of the company's stock worth $24,856,000 after acquiring an additional 603,879 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,030,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company's stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit's lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

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