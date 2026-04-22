HC Wainwright Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU)

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Actuate Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.50.

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Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTU opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actuate Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTU. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Actuate Therapeutics by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics NASDAQ: ACTU is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies designed to address key drivers of tumor growth and survival. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies a precision medicine approach to identify novel molecular targets and develop small-molecule agents that have the potential to improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company's lead asset, atuveciclib, is a selective, oral CDK9 inhibitor being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and advanced solid tumors.

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