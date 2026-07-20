HC Wainwright Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD)

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AARD. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered Aardvark Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aardvark Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aardvark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.30.

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Aardvark Therapeutics Price Performance

Aardvark Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.93.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aardvark Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company's lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

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