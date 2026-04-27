HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Lowered to $535.00 at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $546.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $496.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $452.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $531.41.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

HCA opened at $433.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total value of $4,126,931.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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