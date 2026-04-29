HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $232.36 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 33.19%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.75. 12,611 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,253. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $136.37 and a 52 week high of $210.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. HCI Group's payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut HCI Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HCI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in HCI Group by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 275,108 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $52,735,000 after buying an additional 214,464 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 125,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 70,662 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,222,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,203 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 58,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc NYSE: HCI is a holding company whose principal business is the underwriting and issuance of property and casualty insurance through its insurance subsidiaries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company focuses primarily on personal-line insurance products, writing homeowners, condominium, renters and mobile home policies. HCI Group also offers wind-only and flood coverage in coastal regions across the state, providing tailored solutions to both coastal and non-coastal communities.

The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to assess risk and deliver personalized service.

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