HDFC Bank Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB executives used the lender’s fourth-quarter and full-year FY2026 earnings call to emphasize a rebound in credit growth, continued outperformance in deposits, and a multi-year technology buildout they believe will drive operating leverage and returns over the next several years.

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FY2026 performance: faster loan growth, deposit outperformance, stable ROA

Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan said the bank delivered 12% credit growth in FY2026, accelerating from 5.5% in the prior year and exceeding the bank’s earlier estimate for system credit growth of around 10.5%–11.5%. Deposit growth came in at 14.4%, which he said continued the bank’s pattern of growing deposits faster than loans and at a rate above the system.

Jagdishan reported net income growth of 11% for the year, similar to the prior financial year, and EPS growth of 10% versus 3% last year. He attributed a net interest margin (NIM) decline to faster transmission on asset yields versus deposits, but said profitability stayed resilient: return on assets remained stable at 1.9%, supported by cost efficiency and lower credit costs. On a core basis, the bank’s cost-to-income ratio declined from 40.5% to 39.5%.

On balance sheet strength, Jagdishan cited a capital position of 19.7% and gross NPAs of 1.15%. He also noted a provisioning buffer of about 125 basis points, adding, “we don’t have any stress in our portfolio as we speak.”

Deposit franchise and liquidity: shift toward granular accretion

Management spent significant time addressing deposits and liquidity, including end-of-quarter flows. In response to questions, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said deposit accretion tends to be seasonally strong in the March quarter, and in FY2026 it was “more squeezed towards the last month of the quarter,” as liquidity improved from late February into March.

Vaidyanathan highlighted a shift toward more granular deposits. He reiterated figures referenced by Jagdishan that, within incremental deposit mobilization, the share of deposits under INR 3 crore rose to 47% from 31% in FY2025, which he described as “very less volatile and very sustainable.”

On liquidity, Vaidyanathan said the bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) target range remains 110–120, and management expects to operate around the middle of that range. The bank’s LCR was discussed on the call as being around 114% in the quarter, down from roughly 116% in the prior quarter.

Outlook on growth: corporate demand, retail momentum, and geopolitical caution

Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha told analysts the bank sees corporate growth sustaining, supported by demand, while also flagging potential near-term uncertainty from geopolitical developments. He said the bank sees opportunities across “electronics, food processing, auto ancillaries, the renewable sector, and the semiconductors,” along with acquisition financing, project finance, and supply chain opportunities.

On retail, Bharucha said growth has stepped up versus last year and improved sequentially over the last three quarters, including in personal loans and business loans, while mortgage demand remained consistent. He added that the overall loan mix remains roughly 53%–54% retail with the balance wholesale.

Asked about whether the bank would commit to growing above the industry average as system growth shifts, Vaidyanathan said the bank calibrated FY2026 plans against earlier expectations of 10.5%–11.5% system credit growth, and delivered 12%. He noted that based on RBI period-end numbers, system growth appeared closer to 13.5%–13.9%. While acknowledging faster system growth, he said the bank intends to maintain momentum without “overstretch” that could create future risks, framing the approach as “responsible growth” driven by risk-reward considerations.

Margins and funding: transmission dynamics and residual repricing

Management described NIM as influenced by the speed of repricing in a falling-rate environment, with floating-rate loans repricing faster than deposits. Vaidyanathan said deposit transmission so far has been only about “40–50 basis points,” not fully offsetting asset-side repricing. He also discussed how a higher propensity for time deposits—time deposit growth was cited as 15.5% year-over-year against total deposit growth of 14.4%—can weigh on deposit costs relative to CASA.

On borrowings, Vaidyanathan said changes in the borrowing mix can be favorable by reducing higher-spread funding. However, he cautioned that overall outcomes depend on the broader rate cycle and deposit mix. In a follow-up exchange, he said that if borrowings fell while “all else remaining same,” it would improve NIM and returns.

When asked about cost of funds and repricing, Vaidyanathan referenced a published cost of funds of about 4.4%, saying it had “marginally come down.” He added that time deposit repricing can continue over multiple quarters—he cited “5, 6 quarters or so”—assuming other factors remain steady.

Technology and AI: management outlines operating leverage thesis

Jagdishan argued the bank’s investments over the past five to six years—made through events including COVID and what he called “one of the largest mergers in corporate history”—position HDFC Bank for operating leverage. He said distribution nearly doubled to 9,700 branches, customers nearly doubled to 100 million, and technology investments increased to around $1 billion.

He detailed digital adoption metrics, including 97% digital adoption for payments and service transactions and 92% for acquisition journeys. Jagdishan said the bank’s mobile app has more than 16 million registered customers and emphasized security features including “OTP-less authentication,” enhanced locks, and a full-stack UPI-enabled wallet called the Zapp Account.

On AI, Jagdishan said the bank has built an “intelligence layer” and an in-house unified AI platform designed to deploy AI agents at scale, supported by a lakehouse data architecture and governance controls, including an independent unit in the risk team as a second line safeguard. He said the bank has five AI use cases in production and 14 more in development, aimed at improving turnaround times and freeing mid- and back-office capacity for customer-facing roles. Jagdishan said these capabilities are expected to support efficiencies and “enhance return on asset over the next one, two, three years.”

Separately, when asked about expenses, Vaidyanathan said full-year cost growth was around 6.5%–7%, below top-line growth. He added that cost-to-assets is around 1.9, which he described as best-in-class, but said further opportunity exists through technology implementations.

Merger-related synergy updates and other disclosures

Bharucha provided an update on mortgage-related synergies following the merger with HDFC Limited. He said that among inherited home loan customers, liability penetration increased from about 36% to around 49%–50% over roughly two and a half years, net of attrition and acquisition. He also said the bank continues to see about 98% of newly disbursed home loan customers opening a liability account with the bank.

He added that CASA balances tied to this franchise rose from roughly INR 50,000 crore to INR 86,000 crore over the period, and said that “nearly 23%” of home loan customers on stock have active credit cards with the bank. Bharucha also said roughly 60%–65% of the liability-linked stock pays EMI through the bank’s account, which he characterized as supportive from both value and risk perspectives.

Jagdishan also addressed matters referenced during the quarter, including “the resignation of the former part-time chairman and the Dubai branch related matter.” He said the legal review previously committed to is in process and the bank will provide a summary when completed. He added that the audited financial statements include notes on these issues, and referenced a March 23 order from the NCDRC stating that complainants were not retail or uninformed investors and had intended to pursue “high-yield, high-risk investment products.” Jagdishan said the bank had nothing incremental to add beyond what was already disclosed in the notes to accounts.

About HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

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