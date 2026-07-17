Go Pro
→ DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning (From Priority Gold) (Ad)tc pixel

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Headwater Exploration logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Desjardins initiated coverage of Headwater Exploration with a C$14.50 price target and a hold rating, implying about 13.6% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Headwater Exploration shares rose 1.5% to C$12.76 on Friday, after trading within a 52-week range of C$6.58 to C$13.82. The company also has a market cap of about C$3.03 billion.
  • The company reported C$0.12 EPS and C$133.81 million in quarterly revenue in its latest earnings release, while insider activity included a director selling 100,000 shares and another director buying 6,000 shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Headwater Exploration.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX - Get Free Report) received a C$14.50 target price from investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company's current price.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 1.5%

Headwater Exploration stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.76. 212,795 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 0.98. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.01.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.81 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

In other news, Director Kevin Olson sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.32, for a total value of C$1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,820,179 shares in the company, valued at C$37,564,784.28. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. Also, Director Karen Nielsen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$77,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. 5.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Headwater Exploration Right Now?

Before you consider Headwater Exploration, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Headwater Exploration wasn't on the list.

While Headwater Exploration currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines