Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0315) per share and revenue of $278.0970 million for the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.640 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $282.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.37 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

HR opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently -135.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,056.80. This trade represents a 13.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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