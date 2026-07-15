Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $471.22 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.79 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HCSG. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCSG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,840 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 882,213 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,806 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 411,908 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,396,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $4,653,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,390 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 297,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc NASDAQ: HCSG is a leading provider of support services to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company specializes in environmental services, including housekeeping and sanitation, as well as linen and laundry management. In addition, Healthcare Services Group offers dietary and nutrition services, catering to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and other long-term care providers.

Founded as a family-owned business in the late 1970s, the company completed its initial public offering in 1997.

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