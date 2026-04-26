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Healthcare Stocks To Research - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UnitedHealth Group (UNH), HCA Healthcare (HCA), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are MarketBeat’s three healthcare stocks to watch, chosen because they had the highest recent dollar trading volume among healthcare names.
  • UnitedHealth is highlighted as a diversified operator across UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments, and MarketBeat notes a potential rebound opportunity for UNH shareholders.
  • Healthcare stocks are viewed as both growth and defensive holdings, with performance driven by R&D outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and reimbursement policies.
  • Interested in UnitedHealth Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

UnitedHealth Group, HCA Healthcare, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the healthcare sector — including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical-device makers, hospitals and clinics, health insurers, and health-technology firms — whose revenues come from developing, producing, or delivering medical products and services. Investors consider them both growth and defensive holdings because demand tends to be steady across economic cycles, but returns are influenced by factors like R&D outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and reimbursement policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

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While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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