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Healthcare Stocks To Watch Now - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights UnitedHealth Group (UNH), GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC), and Centene (CNC) as the three healthcare stocks to watch today.
  • These companies posted the highest dollar trading volume among healthcare stocks in recent days, indicating elevated investor interest and liquidity.
  • The piece warns healthcare performance is especially sensitive to clinical trial results, regulatory decisions, patent expirations, and reimbursement or policy changes, which can drive big moves in these names.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

UnitedHealth Group, GE HealthCare Technologies, and Centene are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in medical care and health-related products and services, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device makers, hospital operators, health insurers and other healthcare service providers. Investors view them for growth, income or defensive exposure—demand can be relatively stable—but performance is strongly affected by clinical trial results, regulatory decisions, patent expirations and reimbursement or policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in UnitedHealth Group Right Now?

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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