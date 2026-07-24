HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.93.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HQY opened at $94.33 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The company's fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,960,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,014,000 after purchasing an additional 757,801 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,316 shares of the company's stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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