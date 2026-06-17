Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "market perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.86.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

DOC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 163,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,978. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,063.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 108,615 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,887,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,784,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 249,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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