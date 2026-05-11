Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Cut to In-Line at Evercore

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Healthpeak Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) from “outperform” to “in-line” and kept a $21 price target, implying about 7% upside from the current share price.
  • The stock has seen mixed analyst sentiment recently, with several firms lowering targets or ratings; MarketBeat shows an overall Hold consensus and an average price target of $18.21.
  • Healthpeak recently beat quarterly estimates, reporting EPS of $0.45 versus $0.43 expected and revenue of $752.95 million, while management guided FY2026 EPS to 1.710–1.750.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Healthpeak Properties Right Now?

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
Top 7 REIT Stocks to Buy Before the Next Fed Shift
Top 7 REIT Stocks to Buy Before the Next Fed Shift
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines