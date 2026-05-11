Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Cut to In-Line at Evercore

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock. Evercore's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.21.

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View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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