Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.2950, with a volume of 914043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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