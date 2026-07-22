Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.4450, with a volume of 147913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315,763 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 93,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 71,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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