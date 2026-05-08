Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.3960, with a volume of 418637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.8%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.25%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $476,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,959,000 after acquiring an additional 123,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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