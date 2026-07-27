HealthStream (HSTM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect HealthStream to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $80.8310 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.68 million. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $793.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $72,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,246.56. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,541. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $296,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,897 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,548 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,783 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,749 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,023 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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