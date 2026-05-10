Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Heartflow from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Heartflow Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ HTFL opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.83. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Heartflow has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Insider Activity at Heartflow

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 948,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $27,732,167.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,448,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,939,658.34. The trade was a 10.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Campbell Rogers sold 64,533 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $1,590,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,889.28. The trade was a 44.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,271,027 shares of company stock valued at $65,724,873 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Heartflow by 1.4% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Heartflow by 35.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartflow during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About Heartflow

HeartFlow, Inc NASDAQ: HTFL is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company's core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow's analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow's cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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