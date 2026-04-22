Heartland Express (HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Heartland Express to post earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $157.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heartland Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Heartland Express Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HTLD opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $915.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Heartland Express's payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 72.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,238 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 485,658 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 150.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 799,491 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 91.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 812,248 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 386,961 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,216 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 166,236 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Heartland Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Heartland Express from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Heartland Express and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc NASDAQ: HTLD is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.

Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.

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