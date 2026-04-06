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Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Heidelberg Materials logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down premarket from $41.25 to an open of $39.7401 but later traded at $41.50 on a volume of 10,217, showing a partial intraday recovery.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Citigroup upgraded to a Strong Buy, Zacks moved to Hold, and RBC cut to Hold, leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of Buy (two Strong Buy, two Hold).
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average of $45.48 despite a reported 0.5% uptick, indicating it remains under its recent trend level.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.7401. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 10,217 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HDLMY. Citigroup raised Heidelberg Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Heidelberg Materials from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on HDLMY

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 0.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $45.48.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials OTCMKTS: HDLMY is a Germany‐based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready‐mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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