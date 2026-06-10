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Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Heidelberg improved earnings in fiscal 2025/26, with net sales slightly above the prior year and net result rising to EUR 15 million, while cost cuts and restructuring efforts helped lower headcount and reduce personnel expenses.
  • The company is accelerating a strategic shift beyond traditional printing, expanding into packaging, digital workflow software, charging infrastructure, and defense-related technologies, including partnerships with Canon, Ricoh, VINCORION, and Ondas.
  • Management expects stable sales but better margins in fiscal 2026/27, though it warned that currency pressure, tariffs, weak macro conditions, and investment spending will keep free cash flow negative and weigh on near-term results.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft ETR: HDD said it improved earnings and continued a strategic shift into digital printing, packaging, charging infrastructure and defense-related technologies during fiscal 2025/26, even as currency headwinds, tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty weighed on demand.

Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Otto said the company made “strong progress” on strategic initiatives and cost measures, including more than 550 exit agreements under its Zukunftsplan program, the reallocation of Speedmaster CX 104 production to China, the launch of a low-cost country footprint in North Macedonia and accelerated digitalization initiatives.

“Taken together, these measures have started to improve our cost base and earnings profile, reinforcing the foundation for sustainable and profitable growth going forward,” Otto said.

Sales Edge Higher as Earnings Improve

Volker Herdin, head of finance, said Heidelberg delivered order intake of about EUR 2.25 billion and net sales of EUR 2.293 billion, slightly above the prior year but 2.4% below guidance due to currency effects. At constant currency, sales were EUR 2.362 billion, which Herdin said was in line with expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.6%, below the company’s prior target of improvement to as much as 8%. Herdin cited negative currency effects, customs issues in the U.S., a weaker product mix and accelerated investments in new activities outside the core business.

Net result improved to EUR 15 million, supported by a EUR 6 million increase in EBIT and a EUR 4 million improvement in the financial result. The company also reported an improved equity ratio of 27.2%, with equity rising to EUR 568 million. Headcount declined to 9,065 from 9,309, contributing to about 6% personnel cost savings. Excluding a restructuring provision booked in fiscal 2024/25, the net impact was EUR 23 million.

Operational cash flow was positive at EUR 36 million, while free cash flow was negative EUR 19 million, reflecting lower prepayments and restructuring effects. Herdin said order intake was below the prior-year peak, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98, but emphasized that cancellations remain the exception.

Packaging and Digital Workflow Remain Core Priorities

Management said packaging remains a core growth driver for Heidelberg, supported by demand in segments including pharma, food, labels and luxury packaging. The company is positioning itself as an end-to-end system integrator across the packaging value chain, with a focus on automation, traceability, serialization and reduced downtime.

Executives also highlighted the company’s Prinect Touchfree workflow software, which uses AI-driven optimization to manage production planning and control across hybrid printing environments. During the Q&A session, Fabian Schmedding said thousands of customers use Heidelberg’s cloud services, including through the Heidelberg Customer Portal, and that thousands also pay monthly for Prinect workflow services under a subscription model.

Heidelberg also expanded digital print through partnerships with Canon and Ricoh and completed the integration of Polar. The company said its partnership with Masterwork has been broadened beyond a previous sales cooperation. Schmedding said the Masterwork agreement was extended for 10 years and now covers a wider portfolio of post-packaging machinery, including corrugated applications, with joint development of a machine nearing market entry.

New Growth Areas Include Defense and Charging

Otto said Heidelberg is using its engineering, system integration, automation and software capabilities to expand into new high-tech markets through HD Advanced Technologies. He said about 80% of the required technologies, expertise and capacities for these new activities come from the company’s core business.

The company has moved into security and defense through partnerships including an MoU with VINCORION Advanced Systems for energy control and distribution systems and an MoU with Ondas. Otto said the company’s ONBERG joint venture with Ondas is intended to become a “one-stop shop” for autonomous counter-drone solutions, particularly for critical infrastructure. He said approvals are underway and first revenues are expected toward year-end.

In charging infrastructure, Otto said Amperfied has shifted from a hardware-focused business to an integrated solutions provider. Its model includes operational management services for corporate clients, public charging stations and logistics sites, and services for third-party hardware. Otto cited SAP and Siemens Energy as examples of corporate clients and said Amperfied plans to enter the market with its own DC product in the second half of the fiscal year.

Guidance Points to Stable Sales, Better Margins

For fiscal 2026/27, Heidelberg said it expects stable net sales around the prior-year level and a noticeable improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. Management said it does not see signs of a material improvement in the economic environment and expects conditions to remain challenging.

  • Print & Packaging Equipment: sales are expected to decline noticeably, while margins are expected to increase significantly due to efficiency measures and structural improvements.
  • Digital Solutions & Lifecycle: the company expects slight sales growth, driven by lifecycle business, with a temporary slight margin decline due to mix effects and the ramp-up of digital business.
  • Heidelberg Technology: the company expects significant growth in both sales and margin, supported by industrial applications including e-mobility, security and defense.

In response to analyst questions, Herdin defined “flat” as 0% to 1%, “slight” as 1% to 5%, “significant” as 5% to 10%, and “strong” or “excellent” as above 10%. He also said Heidelberg Technology is expected to post a low- to mid-double-digit percentage increase in sales, but noted that high investments and prepayments to scale Amperfied and defense activities would weigh on results.

Otto said investments in defense are expected to weigh on free cash flow in fiscal 2026/27, leading to negative free cash flow generation for the year, before contributing positively in subsequent years. He also said any negative financial impact from the ONBERG joint venture would not be significant.

China Momentum Continues

Management said China recently recorded its strongest order intake in a long time, and Schmedding said during the Q&A that the positive trend had continued in recent weeks. Heidelberg also pointed to India, African countries, Vietnam, Brazil and Mexico as focus markets, with packaging demand and nearshoring cited as growth drivers in certain regions.

The company is also ramping up its North Macedonia production footprint through Heidelberg Industrial Solutions, which became operational at the beginning of 2026. Schmedding said the initial focus is post-press equipment, mainly for Polar and some components, with the potential to transfer more complex products over time.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft ETR: HDD

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments. It offers printing machines, including digital, offset, narrow web, screen, and inline-flexo printing, as well as remarketed equipment; and finishing equipment comprising cutting, die-cutting and embossing, folding, inspection, folding carton gluing, hot foil stamping, and shingled folding.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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