Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $595.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $470.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,013,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company's stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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