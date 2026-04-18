Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.63 and traded as low as $6.25. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,203,397 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 475.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,127,428 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $51,284,000 after purchasing an additional 546,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,901 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,918 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,861 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,864 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company's stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc NASDAQ: MOMO is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group's portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

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