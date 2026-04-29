Helmerich & Payne (HP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.0172) per share and revenue of $948.6110 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE HP opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $39.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is -31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,430,069.18. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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