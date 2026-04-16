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Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Helport AI logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 25.3% to 27,333 shares as of March 31, giving a days-to-cover of about 2.7 and representing roughly 0.1% of the stock.
  • Analysts rate the stock a Sell (Weiss reissued a "sell (d)"), and the shares traded down 4.6% to $1.44 with volume slightly above average and well below the 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated a position, purchasing 10,631 shares (~$63,000) in Q1, while institutional investors collectively own about 62.44% of Helport AI.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,333 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 21,813 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Helport AI in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Helport AI currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helport AI

Helport AI Trading Down 4.6%

Helport AI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,902. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Helport AI has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helport AI stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company's stock.

Helport AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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