Hemant Porwal Sells 4,445 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,823.78. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hemant Porwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Hemant Porwal sold 2,770 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $998,972.80.

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WESCO International Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of WCC traded up $11.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.49. The stock had a trading volume of 778,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,138. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.69.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. WESCO International's payout ratio is 14.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in WESCO International by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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