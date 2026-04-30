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Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Hemnet Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: About 2,500 shares traded mid-day (a 25% increase from the prior session), with the stock last at $12.32 after a $12.90 close.
  • Negative analyst sentiment: Two downgrades (BNP Paribas Exane to "underperform" and Cantor Fitzgerald to "strong sell") and one "hold" leave a MarketBeat consensus rating of Sell.
  • Bearish technicals: The 50-day moving average is $12.45 versus the 200-day at $16.52, indicating the stock sits below its longer-term trend.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hemnet Group.

Shares of Hemnet Group AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session's volume of 1,998 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMNTY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Hemnet Group to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hemnet Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hemnet Group

Hemnet Group Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52.

About Hemnet Group

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB OTCMKTS: HMNTY is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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