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Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hemnet Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) gapped up at the open to $12.75 from $12.20 and last traded at $12.75 on a volume of about 5,500 shares, though the report also notes the stock is trading down 4.7% and sits below its 200‑day moving average ($16.62) but slightly above its 50‑day ($12.49).
  • Analyst stance: Recent research notes downgrades from BNP Paribas Exane (underperform) and Cantor Fitzgerald (strong sell) while Zacks rates it a hold; the consensus from three analysts is an average rating of Sell.
  • Business profile: Hemnet is Sweden’s leading digital real estate marketplace and property portal, offering listings, market analysis tools and pricing/trend reports for buyers, sellers and agents.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hemnet Group AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.7501. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Hemnet Group to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hemnet Group to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hemnet Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on HMNTY

Hemnet Group Trading Down 4.7%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Hemnet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB OTCMKTS: HMNTY is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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