Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Hemnet Group AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.7501. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Hemnet Group to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hemnet Group to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hemnet Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on HMNTY

Hemnet Group Trading Down 4.7%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Hemnet Group Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB OTCMKTS: HMNTY is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

Further Reading

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