Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.17 and traded as high as GBX 265.50. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 265.50, with a volume of 2,075,939 shares trading hands.

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Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.34. The firm has a market cap of £531.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 8.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 92.44% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,998 million for the quarter.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

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