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Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Henderson Far East Income logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Price breakout: Henderson Far East Income shares crossed above their 50‑day moving average to GBX 265.50 on Wednesday, with volume of 2,075,939 shares, indicating short‑term bullish momentum.
  • Valuation & balance sheet: The firm has a market cap of £531.96m and a P/E of 10.06 with low volatility (beta 0.50), but shows tight liquidity and leverage metrics (debt/equity 9.61, current ratio 0.68).
  • Recent results and strategy: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 8.69, a net margin of 92.44% and ROE of 28.74% on GBX 1,998m revenue, and targets high dividends and capital appreciation from Asia‑Pacific equity investments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.17 and traded as high as GBX 265.50. Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 265.50, with a volume of 2,075,939 shares trading hands.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.34. The firm has a market cap of £531.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 8.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 92.44% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of GBX 1,998 million for the quarter.

About Henderson Far East Income

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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