Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Insider Francesca Ecsery Buys 100 Shares

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI - Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 100 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £197.

Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Francesca Ecsery acquired 98 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £194.04.

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Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

LON HHI traded down GBX 2 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.14. Henderson High Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 169.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 211. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.38. The stock has a market cap of £329.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 11.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 268.08%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust's assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

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