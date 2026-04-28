Free Trial
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Insider Francesca Ecsery Buys 100 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Henderson High Income Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Francesca Ecsery acquired 100 shares on April 28 at GBX 197 (total £197) and had previously bought 98 shares on February 3 at GBX 198 (total £194.04), indicating recent insider buying activity.
  • Recent trading and price context: The stock traded down to GBX 194.50 with volume of 226,087 (below its 302,181 average), a 12‑month range of GBX 169.50–211, and 50‑/200‑day moving averages of GBX 195.08 and GBX 191.38 respectively.
  • Valuation and results: Henderson High Income Trust has a market cap of £329.71M and a P/E of 5.53; it reported quarterly EPS of GBX 11.28 with a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 268.08%.
  • Interested in Henderson High Income Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI - Get Free Report) insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 100 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £197.

Francesca Ecsery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Francesca Ecsery acquired 98 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £194.04.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

LON HHI traded down GBX 2 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.14. Henderson High Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 169.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 211. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.38. The stock has a market cap of £329.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 11.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 268.08%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust's assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Henderson High Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Henderson High Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henderson High Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While Henderson High Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines