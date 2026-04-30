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Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Henderson Smaller Companies logo with Financial Services background
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Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 860.42 and traded as high as GBX 874. Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 859.82, with a volume of 160,322 shares.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £486.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 860.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 867.63.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 12.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 46.56%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Company's investment objective is to maximize shareholders' total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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