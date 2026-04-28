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Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hengan International Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hengan International (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw an unusually high trading session of 32,116 shares, a 43% increase from the prior day, with the stock last trading at $17.11 (about a 0.2% intraday rise).
  • The stock is trading below its recent trend levels, with the 50-day simple moving average at $17.81 and the 200-day at $17.88, indicating it remains under short- and long-term moving averages.
  • Hengan is a leading Chinese tissue and hygiene-products manufacturer, vertically integrated and known for brands such as Sofy and Hengan, producing items like sanitary napkins, diapers and toilet paper.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hengan International Group.

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session's volume of 22,414 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $17.0760.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People's Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan's offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group's vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China's leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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