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Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Hengan International Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • OTCMKTS:HEGIY gapped down pre-market, opening at $17.20 after a prior close of $17.8550, with the last trade at $17.20 on very light volume (200 shares).
  • The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average ($18.05) and roughly in line with its 200-day moving average ($17.85), indicating recent weakness near longer-term support levels.
  • Company profile: Hengan International is a leading Chinese maker of tissue and hygiene products (brands include Sofy and Hengan), operating a vertically integrated manufacturing and sales network from raw materials to finished goods.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group.

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.8550, but opened at $17.20. Hengan International Group shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People's Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan's offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group's vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China's leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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