Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.8550, but opened at $17.20. Hengan International Group shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

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Hengan International Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People's Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan's offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group's vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China's leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

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