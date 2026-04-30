Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Henkel AG & Co. to post earnings of $0.7370 per share and revenue of $11.7422 billion for the quarter.

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Henkel AG & Co. Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

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