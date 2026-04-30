Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 44466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HENKY

Henkel AG & Co. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

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