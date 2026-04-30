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Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Henkel AG & Co. logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Henkel's ADR fell to $17.05 and last traded at $17.15 on a volume of 44,466 shares, marking a fresh 52-week low.
  • Analyst downgrade: Barclays cut its rating from "strong-buy" to "hold" (Jan. 23), and the consensus from analysts is a "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 3 Holds).
  • Technicals and liquidity: The stock is trading below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($19.09 and $19.40), with a quick ratio of 0.91, current ratio of 1.20, and a low debt‑to‑equity of 0.07.
  • Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 44466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HENKY

Henkel AG & Co. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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