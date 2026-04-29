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Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Henkel AG & Co. logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Henkel AG & Co. traded 115,399 shares mid-day and were last at $17.12, down from a prior close of $17.70, with the stock trading down about 3.1%.
  • Barclays downgraded Henkel from a strong-buy to a hold, and the consensus from analysts is one Strong Buy and three Holds, giving a MarketBeat average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Henkel shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.07) but modest liquidity (current ratio 1.20, quick ratio 0.91), and the share price is trading below both the 50-day ($19.20) and 200-day ($19.42) moving averages.
  • Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co..

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 122,097 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HENKY

Henkel AG & Co. Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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