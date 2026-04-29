Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 115,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 122,097 shares.The stock last traded at $17.12 and had previously closed at $17.70.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Henkel AG & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Henkel AG & Co. Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Henkel AG & Co. Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

Further Reading

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