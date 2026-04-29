Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Insider Buys £27,680 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 per share, with a total value of £27,680.

Timothy Andrew Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 13,070 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173, for a total transaction of £22,611.10.

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Henry Boot Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOOT traded down GBX 6 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 169. 85,342 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,961. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.31. Henry Boot PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 166 and a 12 month high of GBX 249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 15.90 EPS for the quarter. Henry Boot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Boot PLC will post 18.2106097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 266 to GBX 195 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Henry Boot from GBX 326 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 212.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOT

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot is one of the UK's leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses - and we've been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we're renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group - which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link. Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

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